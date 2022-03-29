Roche loses money in Russia, chief executive says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Severin Schwan
    Manager

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche is "losing money in Russia", Chief Executive Severin Schwan said in an interview published on Tuesday, but remains committed to providing medication to patients there.

"We can't just withhold life-saving cancer drugs from Russian patients. There is international consensus that medicines are exempt from sanctions," Schwan told Swiss newspaper TagesAnzeiger, adding that prices being fixed in Russian roubles meant the pharmaceutical giant was currently losing money on Russian sales.

The statement echoed other pharmaceutical giants, who have said they will supply essential medicines in Russia but halt some other activities in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Roche has 800 sales staff in Russia, he said.

Speaking about his upcoming exit from the board of big bank Credit Suisse, Schwan said he had already considered resigning a year ago but it had become opportune after a twin set of scandals hammered the bank last March.

The bank was now in "good hands" under new Chairman Axel Lehmann, the outgoing vice-chair said.

Asked whether larger Swiss rival UBS or a foreign bank might take over Credit Suisse since its share price had been battered, Schwan said he hoped the bank would remain independent.

"It would be a huge loss for Switzerland if there were only one major Swiss bank. That's why it's important that CS stabilises its business, rebuilds trust and seizes its opportunities," he said.

He said he would be willing to take on another board role in the future.

"In principle, I think it is feasible to sit on the board of a bank alongside my job as CEO at Roche," he said.

"The fact that I'm stepping down now doesn't mean that I don't think it's important for an active CEO to take on such a task. We need banks, they are like the oil in the gears. And for some things we need specifically Swiss banks."

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Putin staying in power is for the Russian people to decide, not Biden, says the Kremlin

    "He doesn't understand that the world is not limited to the United States and most of Europe," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said of Biden.

  • Rouble firms past 90 vs dollar, Russian stocks extend slide in volatile trade

    The Russian market is gradually reopening after a suspension caused by sweeping Western sanctions that followed the beginning of what Russia calls "a special operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russian stocks and bonds resumed trading in full on Monday, albeit for a curtailed timeframe and with various restrictions, including a ban on short-selling, still in place. Non-residents are barred from selling stocks and OFZ rouble bonds until April 1.

  • Russia, the war with Ukraine and the world

    Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! The panel discusses the current situation in Ukraine, the millions of refugees, NATO's plans, and President Biden's latest comments about Putin.

  • Russia wants to split Ukraine into two, military intel chief says

    The head of Ukraine's military intelligence unit said on Sunday that Russia wishes to split the country into two, similar to how North and South Korea were created.Kyrylo Budanov said in a statement that Russia's invasion was "an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine," Reuters reported.However, Budanov predicted that Ukraine would succeed in fending off the Russian forces."In addition, the season of a total Ukrainian guerrilla...

  • Russia and West at odds over gas payments in roubles

    (Reuters) -Russia said on Monday it will not supply gas to Europe for free as it works out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles but G7 nations refused the demand. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom, which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

  • Japan to Plug Loophole to Prevent Russia From Evading Sanctions Through Crypto: Report

    Japan will propose a revision of its foreign exchange law to parliament, said a government official.

  • Volta founders resign week after company delays fourth-quarter report

    The co-founders of Volta Inc., a San Francisco-based EV charging network provider, abruptly resigned just seven months after the company went public, the company announced Monday morning, sending the stock tumbling. CEO Scott Mercer will step down April 29 or once the company files its annual report for the year ended Dec. 31, while President Chris Wendel's resignation is effective immediately. The company (NYSE: VLTA) announced last week that it was rescheduling its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 conference call until after it completes the necessary review of its financial results.

  • U.S. lawmakers probe Credit Suisse on compliance with Russia sanctions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers are probing Credit Suisse Group AG's compliance with sanctions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and have asked the Swiss bank to provide all relevant documentation. Credit Suisse was asked to hand over documents related to the financing of yachts and private jets owned by potentially sanctioned individuals, according to a letter sent by the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform to the bank's chief executive, Thomas Gottstein, on Monday. The probe comes after the Financial Times reported earlier this month that Credit Suisse had asked hedge funds and other investors to destroy documents relating to its richest clients' yachts and private jets, in an attempt to stop information leaking about loans to oligarchs who were later sanctioned.

  • ‘Justice League’ Gets No Applause at Oscars After Bizarre Fan Vote

    AFP ContributorThe Oscars’ very first “Cheer-Worthy Moment” was awarded tonight, and, as to be expected, it was a complete train wreck (pun intended—Amy Schumer is hosting… remember?).Hoping to encapsulate the last 100+ years of cinema history in five 10-second-long clips, the Oscars instead cropped together a bonkers fan selection of hazy Marvel films, Dreamgirls, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Ah, cinema!Oscars fans were prompted to nominate their favorite moment in all of movie history via

  • Ukraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is striving for a cease-fire agreement in talks with Russian negotiators starting Tuesday in Turkey and sets a “minimum” goal of an improvement in the humanitarian situation that has caused millions to flee their homes in the wake of Moscow’s invasion, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Osc

  • Tesla's shares surge as Austin-based automaker plans 2nd stock split

    Tesla plans to make a request at an upcoming annual shareholders meeting to increase its number of authorized shares so that it can split the stock.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk considers building a social media platform

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweets expressing interest in building a new social media platform.

  • These Photos Show How Some Bosses Are Really Cool And Others Are Simply A Nightmare To Work With

    Telling an employee to come into work after they've lost a loved one is pretty disgusting.View Entire Post ›

  • More homeowners are turning to greywater systems to recycle what goes down the drain

    Every time you take a shower, brush your teeth or do a load of laundry, you're letting water - one of Earth's most precious resources - just swirl down the drain. Instead, what if you reclaimed that water and reused it to flush toilets and water the flowers? Some municipalities, home builders and water-recycling manufacturers are increasingly making that a viable option. In the United States, where the average household uses more than 300 gallons of water a day, one of the greatest untapped reso

  • A Recession Warning Sign? Part of U.S. Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since 2006

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slumped anew to send a widely-watched part of the U.S. yield curve to its first inversion in 16 years. The curve is flattening as investors bet the Federal Reserve will tighten policy rapidly enough to risk a sustained slowdown in growth.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper R

  • Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

    Just recently, the company announced that it would be expanding its footprint into several new states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • This Big Warehouse Operator Took in Nearly $1 Billion in Membership Fees Last Quarter Alone

    The company is performing 'exceptionally well, but valuation remains a concern for Real Money columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle

  • Bonds are flashing signals that a recession is looming and the 'incredibly resilient' stock market is the best bet for now, Mohamed El-Erian says

    An inverted yield curve is something investors must respect, and stocks are likely a better bet right now, Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC.

  • Legendary stock picker Peter Lynch made a remarkably prescient market observation in 1994

    Peter Lynch, the legendary stock picker who ran Fidelity’s market-beating Magellan Fund for 13 years, made a prescient observation in a speech he gave to the National Press Club back in October 7, 1994.