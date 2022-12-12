Roche's head of pharmaceuticals to leave company

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche's head of its pharmaceuticals division will leave the drugmaker at the end of the year, the Swiss company said on Monday, as it confirmed other parts of its succession plan.

Former Genentech boss Bill Anderson "has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Roche," Roche said, with a successor due to be named by March 2023.

Anderson will be replaced on a temporary basis by Thomas Schinecker, the current head of diagnostics who is due to become group CEO on March 14.

Schinecker will replace Severin Schwan, who is slated to become chairman after 14 years as CEO of Roche.

"Over his 16-year career at Roche, Bill Anderson hasdemonstrated excellent leadership. He has been instrumental in shaping Roche’s transformation and I wish him all the best for the future," Schwan said in a statement.

Anderson joined California-based Genentech in 2006 as senior vice president of the Immunology and Ophthalmology Business Unit, before leading the Bio oncology Business Unit.

He had been CEO of Roche's pharmaceuticals business since 2019.

In proposals for next year's AGM, Roche also confirmed its intention to propose Schwan as the next chairman.

As previously announced in July 2022, Christoph Franz has decided not to seek re-election as chairman, Roche said on Monday.

