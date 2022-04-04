Roche says new data for Ocrevus multiple sclerosis drug showed benefits

BERLIN (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG on Monday said new data for its Ocrevus drug showed benefits for the treatment of disability progression and cognitive decline in both secondary progressive and primary progressive multiple sclerosis.

Three-quarters of patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS) achieved no evidence of progression in a one-year interim analysis of consonance study, the Swiss pharmaceutical company said.

Roche also said 70% of patients with SPMS and PPMS demonstrated stable or improved cognition after one year of Ocrevus treatment in consonance.

