Roche says Ocrevus drug reduces need for walking aids for MS patients

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is pictured in Rotkreuz

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche said its Ocrevus treatment showed fewer patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis needed walking aids, the company said on Wednesday.

There was a 35% reduction in the need for a walking aid in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) after seven and a half years of taking Ocrevus, the company said. There was also a 29% reduction in the 48-week progression in primary progressive MS after 8 years after starting taking the drug, it added.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Kim Coghill)

