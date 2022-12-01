Roche shutters most trials of Alzheimer's drug after failed trials

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen in Basel
Julie Steenhuysen
·3 min read

By Julie Steenhuysen

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche is closing down most clinical trials of its experimental Alzheimer's drug gantenerumab after it failed to slow advance of the mind-robbing disease in a pair of large, late-stage studies, the company said on Wednesday.

Roche presented full results of twin trials at an Alzheimer's meeting in San Francisco after announcing in November that the drug had failed in the two trials.

Unlike Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc's lecanemab, which appears to be on track for U.S. regulatory approval after presenting successful trial results on Tuesday, Roche's drug did not show a statistically significant benefit in patients with mild cognitive impairment and early Alzheimer's disease.

Both drugs are designed to remove forms of the protein beta amyloid from the brain, sticky plaques believed to play a major role in the disease.

While Eisai's infusion succeeded in slowing the advance of Alzheimer's by 27% after 18 months, Roche's drug reduced decline by just 8% in the Graduate I study and 6% in the Graduate II study compared with a placebo after two years.

A key difference may have been in the drug's ability to clear amyloid from the brain.

In a presentation on Wednesday, researchers said gantenerumab, which is given by injection, only achieved amyloid clearance in 28% of patients in the Graduate I trial and 25% in Graduate II after two years, half of what the company expected to see.

Lecanemab, by contrast, cleared amyloid in 68% of those in the study after 18 months.

Dr. Howard Fillit, chief science officer at the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, said there are a number of reasons why Roche's drug may have failed, including differences in chemistry, dosing and the way it was administered via injection versus infusion.

But the fact that the drug failed to remove amyloid deposits in the brain as expected clearly played a role, he added.

The field of Alzheimer's research is littered with failure and disappointment, including for several drugs in the same class, and previous efforts to prove gantenerumab's worth.

In 2014, the drug failed to show a benefit when given at a lower dose among patients with mild Alzheimer's, and it failed again in 2020 in a Washington University School of Medicine trial of patients with an inherited form of Alzheimer's.

"Obviously, within the class, some drugs are working and some aren't," Fillet said.

A Roche spokesman said in an emailed statement that the company will stop all gantenerumab studies in early Alzheimer's disease, including extension studies of the Graduate trials and the Skyline Phase III study in patients with evidence of amyloid in the brain but no signs of cognitive decline.

"In the Graduate studies, the level of amyloid removal was lower than expected. We expect the same, lower effect in the Skyline population, and consider this insufficient to continue," the spokesman said.

Roche is still testing a different formulation of gantenerumab called trontinemab, designed to ferry the drug across the blood brain barrier - protective blood vessels that prevent chemicals in the bloodstream from entering the brain - in hopes of getting more of the treatment into the brain.

"We remain committed to Alzheimer’s disease and will direct our focus to new and potentially improved approaches for new treatments," Rachelle Doody, Roche's global head of neurodegeneration drug development, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • UK to trial Elon Musk's satellite broadband equipment in remote locations

    Britain is to trial using low Earth orbit satellites to provide high-speed internet connections to remote homes and businesses, with the initial sites supported by equipment supplied by Elon Musk's Starlink system. Musk's SpaceX rocket company activated Starlink, a largely consumer-based service with hundreds of thousands of internet users, over Ukraine after Russia's invasion in February.

  • Why Finding a Real Russian Oil Price Cap Is Proving So Hard

    (Bloomberg) -- European diplomats trying to reach a deal to curb Russian oil prices are wrestling with an awkward truth: Moscow’s main benchmark crude is already trading below the levels proposed for the cap.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItTalks have s

  • Amazon’s Cloud Unit Plans to Add Staff in 2023, Keep Building Data Centers

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud unit plans to add employees next year and keep building new data centers, a sign that a hiring freeze elsewhere in the company hasn’t derailed investment plans for its most profitable business. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to L

  • Fed officials do not see any near change to balance sheet drawdown

    Top Federal Reserve officials are showing no appetite for slowing the pace of the central bank's balance sheet reduction, pushing back on outside observers' assertions that money market conditions will bring an early end to the program. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and New York Fed President John Williams - whose bank manages the program - this week both said they saw no reason for them to throttle back from allowing about $95 billion a month of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to mature to shrink its $8.6 trillion asset portfolio. The main thrust of that campaign relies on ongoing increases in the Fed’s short-term rate target, with the balance sheet contracting steadily in the background.

  • Investing in U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) three years ago would have delivered you a 158% gain

    While U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:SLCA ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had...

  • Bengals facing Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs team seeking revenge

    Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs are out for revenge against the Bengals.

  • Musk Says Apple Isn’t Removing Twitter App, Easing Standoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk met with Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook at the iPhone maker’s headquarters on Wednesday, signaling a detente in a brewing war between the technology companies. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InMusk posted a video

  • Sam Bankman-Fried says he 'didn't ever try to commit fraud'

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, attempted to distance himself from suggestions of fraud in his first public appearance since his company's collapse stunned investors and left creditors facing losses totaling billions of dollars. Speaking via video link at the New York Times' Dealbook Summit with Andrew Ross Sorkin on Wednesday, Bankman-Fried said he did not knowingly commingle customer funds on FTX with funds at his proprietary trading firm, Alameda Research. "I didn't ever try to commit fraud," Bankman-Fried said in the hour-long interview, adding that he doesn't personally think he has any criminal liability.

  • DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs to control ballooning costs

    (Reuters) -DoorDash Inc said on Wednesday it was cutting about 1,250 jobs, or 6% of its total workforce, as the food-delivery company looks to keep a lid on costs to cope with a slowdown in demand.DoorDash, went on a hiring spree to cater to a flood of orders from people stuck at home during the height of the pandemic, but a sudden drop in demand from inflation-wary customers has left the company grappling with ballooning costs. "Given how quickly we hired, our operating expenses - if left unabated - would continue to outgrow our revenue." DoorDash, which has delivery partnerships with Walgreens Boots Alliance and Shake Shack, has about 20,000 employees.

  • Salesforce's co-CEO Taylor to leave as Benioff takes sole charge

    (Reuters) -Salesforce Inc said on Wednesday that Bret Taylor would step down as co-chief executive officer in January and that co-founder Marc Benioff will become the sole CEO. Investors likely assumed that Taylor's appointment was the beginning of a long tenure as the operational CEO at Salesforce, said Steve Koenig, managing director at SMBC Nikko Securities. "His departure raises questions about why he's leaving and how operational leadership will be divided and delegated," he added.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Novavax (NVAX) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Novavax (NVAX) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month

    Warren and DeSantis trial day 2

  • Moderna exec says COVID trials improved diversity recruiting

    Moderna Inc's top scientist said on Tuesday that the vaccine maker has learned how to better recruit from diverse populations for its clinical trials from running its COVID-19 vaccine studies. Moderna Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton, speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, said that in 2020 the company needed to slow enrollment in its initial COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial in order to include more people in communities of color. "We recognized that to get good uptake to get real acceptance, you need to have representation of all sorts of people from different communities," Burton said, noting that the company was eventually able to enroll 37% of its 35,000-person trial from communities of color.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks leap after Powell signals rate hike slowdown

    U.S. stocks rose Wednesday afternoon as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that signaled a 50-basis-point rate hike in December, as well as a slew of economic data releases.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for Palantir (PLTR) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to Palantir (PLTR) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Elon Musk says Apple never considered removing Twitter from App Store

    "Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so," the billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla Inc said in a tweet. On Monday, Musk had accused Apple of threatening to block Twitter from its app store without saying why in a series of tweets that also said it had stopped advertising on the social media platform.

  • Volvo US CEO: Learning to 'live with' supply chain issues as demand remains strong

    One of the hottest automotive brands for some time now in the premium and luxury space is Volvo. The Swedish automaker had a strong October with sales up nearly 9% year over year, with its Recharge EV model sales up 20% compared to a year ago. But despite the good performance, the effects of the lingering supply chain crisis that plagues the industry still remains.

  • Eleven Stocks Turned $10,000 To $261,421 In 11 Months

    Most S&P 500 investors got a little gain this month. But investors willing to look off the beaten path found huge gains.

  • GE Puts $31 Billion Value on Spinoff of GE HealthCare Technologies

    General Electric set the terms for the spinoff of its healthcare division, putting an initial value of roughly $31 billion on the soon-to-be-public company.

  • BMS Owners Weighs £600 Million Sale of Insurance Broker

    (Bloomberg) -- British Columbia Investment Management Corp. and Preservation Capital Partners are considering a sale of BMS Group that could value the insurance broker at more than £600 million ($720 million), people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities