In New Rochelle, coronavirus patients have been asymptomatic for weeks. They're still quarantined.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Eli Epstein had a low-grade fever for a day or two in early March and tested positive for coronavirus as it spread through his neighborhood in New Rochelle.

He has felt fine since. His wife tested positive, too, but never got sick.

Now, about 20 days later, they are still under a state-ordered quarantine — along with about 100 other congregations from Young Israel of New Rochelle, which was one of the initial hot spots for the virus in the country.

The problem is he and others are still testing positive for the virus, even though they have had no symptoms for weeks.

"We’re waiting for some rule that tells us how we can resume our lives," Epstein said. "We’re completely asymptomatic."

The state Department of Health is requiring anyone in the New Rochelle epicenter, in particular, to stay quarantined until their test results come back negative.

But with a growing dearth of tests and unknowns about how long the virus might linger in a person's body — even if it appears they are not contagious — the Young Israel community is left wondering when the state or Westchester County will lift the mandatory quarantine that started March 3 and continues for those who are still testing positive.

Initially, about 1,000 Young Israel congregants were ordered to self-quarantine, while those who tested positive were in a mandatory quarantine.

"The person who tested positive, based on time, should be OK now but based on test results is not. So now what?" said Richard Wolff, another congregant who had family members test positive and are still quarantined.

Conflicting criteria causes confusion for New Rochelle congregants

The confusion in New Rochelle, about 20 miles north of midtown Manhattan, is that there is differing guidance on when a person who tested positive for coronavirus can be let out of a mandatory quarantine.

The Centers for Disease Control gives two options for people who tested positive with the virus and are under home isolation.

One is the "non-test based strategy." First, they have to wait at least seven days since their symptoms first appeared.

And they have to wait at least three days after they no longer have a fever without having to use medicine and have improvement in their respiratory systems before they should end their quarantine.

The other option to end a quarantine is to get back a negative test, the "test-based strategy."

So far, New York state has stuck with the testing plan for New Rochelle patients, local officials said, leaving the residents uncertain when they can either get another test as they become increasingly scarce or wait until a negative one comes back.

Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, said the state needs to develop a plan to help the residents get out of quarantine and have a system consistent across the state as the number of positive cases swelled to nearly 26,000 on Tuesday.

"The dilemma is they are wasting tests if they retest these people," she said. "But they are trapped."

Finding a path forward for coronavirus patients in New Rochelle

Paulin said the state should consider the policies of New York City as the number of positive cases grow and as it becomes more untenable to retest every person who becomes infected. New York by far has the most confirmed cases in the nation.

In the city, where the number of coronavirus cases hit nearly 15,000 on Tuesday, it is using the "non-test based strategy" to allow infected residents to end their quarantine.

"If you had or may have had COVID-19," the city's guidance says, "stay home for seven days after your symptoms started, and for three days after your fever has stopped without the use of fever-reducing drugs, such as Tylenol and ibuprofen, and your cough or sore throat symptoms have improved."

So far, Westchester County nor the state has adopted that plan with the New Rochelle patients.

Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said the current policy is under review by the state Health Department, but has not been rescinded. The policy only affects people who have tested positive for the disease, she noted.

It was originally put in place because health officials were unclear how long a person can spread the disease once they become infectious, Amler said.