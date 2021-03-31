Rochelle Hager: TikToker killed after tree falls on her car

A US TikToker was killed when strong winds caused a tree branch to fall on to her car in the US state of Maine.

Rochelle Hager, 31, who was a chef as well as posting to the hit social media site under the user name Roeurboat 3, died at the scene, police say.

Her partner Brittanie Lynn, who was talking to Hager on the phone at the time of the accident, paid tribute in a tearful video.

The two were due to get married later this year.

"Thank you so much for your overwhelming support. I appreciate every single one of you, and Ro loved our TikTok fam," Lynn said in a posting on the site.

"She was driving and we were having a wind storm. A tree fell on her car. She wasn't in pain - she died instantly. I heard the crash and then there was nothing."

Hager posted comedy clips, lip syncs and pranks on TikTok and had over 150,000 followers. She and Lynn often starred in each others videos.

In the catering world, colleagues remembered her for her warmth and positivity.

"She was one of our chefs," Mary Carpinito, owner of Amici's Cucina in the city of Waterville, told Central Maine.

"She was very nice, had a positive attitude, big smile always on her face. When I heard who it was, my heart just stopped. You just never know. She was such a sweet, sweet person."

