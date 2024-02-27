Rochelle Humes confirms Love Island star sister's relationship

This Morning star Rochelle Humes has confirmed her sister Sophie Piper is taking her Love Island: All Stars relationship to the next level.

During yesterday's (February 27) This Morning, Humes revealed she's met her sister's new boyfriend Josh Ritchie at the weekend, hinting that the two Islanders are committed to their romance.

"I did actually," Humes said when her co-host Andi Peters asked whether she's met "anybody new" recently.

"I met my sister's new boyfriend for the first time," she continued.

"Is that your sister who was on Love Island?" Peters asked Rochelle, who replied: "It is, yes."

"You met... Josh?" Peters continued.

Humes admitted asking her sister if she was "serious" about Josh.

"I know, because I was like, 'Is it serious?' Like how do these things work? I can't talk to her whilst she's in the villa so I'm like, 'Yeah but, do you actually like him?' And then she said, 'Can I bring him over on Sunday?'" Humes said.

"So I met him, yeah. I cooked a roast dinner, he didn't eat any of it so I'm going to try not to take that as an insult," she joked.

Humes made a special appearance on Love Island: All Stars during a video chat with Sophie in which she expressed her doubts about Josh.

"So, I'm warming to him way more now than I was at the start," the presenter said.

"I can't wait for you to meet him," Sophie responded, indicating she envisioned to continue her romance with Josh on the outside.

"You seem like you've got the same banter, which is nice to see," Humes then said.



"I just hope that his intentions match up to his actions in the villa now rather than what they were before. But that's the big sister in me."

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 & ITVX.

Love Island: All Stars airs on ITV2, ITVX and STV.

