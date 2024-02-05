New Rochelle landlord discriminated, must meet terms set by Attorney General: AG

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she made an agreement with a New Rochelle real estate agency after an investigation found it guilty of illegal housing discrimination in the city.

James said real estate agents under Pasquale Marciano of New Rochelle violated local and state laws when they refused to rent to low-income residents who planned to use Section 8 Housing Choice vouchers to pay their rent.

Marciano owns Century 21 Marciano, Anthony Marciano Real Estate Inc., and New Roc Property Management, all in New Rochelle. He owns 13 multi-family rental properties with a total of 76 units, according to James.

New York law says refusing to rent to residents based on their source of income is illegal discrimination, according to James.

"Owners, landlords, property managers, rental agents and brokers cannot refuse to accept potential tenants solely because they receive housing subsidies," James said in the release.

Rental vouchers like the Section 8 Housing Choice program was created to allow New York residents with the lowest incomes to rent outside of public housing. James said the program also helps older adults and disabled people on fixed income, as well as displaced families.

The investigation run by James and the Housing Rights Initiative found that Marciano oversaw the rental and leasing practices of over 25 real estate agents throughout Westchester and enforced a policy that barred residents with Section 8 vouchers from submitting rental applications to units in his properties, specifically at Century 21 Marciano.

James said Century 21 Marciano real estate agents told investigators that they refused the Section 8 vouchers at the units they were selling because they "preferred not to," which James said is a violation of state antidiscrimination laws.

Under the five-year agreement, Marciano must:

House nine tenants using Section 8 or other government housing programs in units he owns.

Pay $40,000 to the state.

Complete anti-discrimination training along with employees of his companies.

Implement an anti-discrimination policy and distribute it to all his staff at his various companies. Rental applications must include anti-discrimination statements containing the sentence "we are happy to consider applicants who have housing vouchers or subsidies," James said.

Publicly advertise all vacant units and make clear that they are available for people with government housing vouchers.

Ensure that rental application fees are capped at $20 maximum.

Waive broker fees for any applicants who plan to use a government housing voucher for their rental.

“Discrimination against low-income New Yorkers denies opportunities to those most in need of housing assistance,” said James. “This agreement will open up housing specifically for low-income New Yorkers and send a clear message that this kind of discrimination is unacceptable in our communities."

In October, James took action against Merrick and Harrin Platzner, who own Platzner International Group based in New Rochelle, after they too denied housing to low-income Westchester residents who planned to pay rent with Section 8 housing vouchers.

They were forced by James to pay over $100,000 in damages to the Housing Rights Initiative and Westchester Residential Opportunities for five years.

James said New Yorkers who believe they are victims of source of income discrimination are encouraged to file a complaint online.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: New Rochelle NY landlord discriminated, must meet terms set: AG