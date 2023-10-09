New Rochelle man accused of after breaking into apartment, threatening child

A New Rochelle man was arrested on Thursday after breaking into a home while intoxicated and holding a child hostage, police said.

New Rochelle police say Lavon Mott, 43, of New Rochelle was intoxicated with drugs when he broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment at around 4:30 a.m. on Main Street. Police said that Mott was holding a two-year-old child and a knife when they arrived on the scene.

New Rochelle police said officers tased Mott after he refused to let go of the child. He dropped the weapon and was arrested on the scene. Mott was charged with eight counts, including first degree burglary, second degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The child, who was not related to Mott, sustained a 2-inch laceration on the head and was taken to the hospital. Police say the child is in stable condition. Two New Rochelle police officers were also injured, sustaining small lacerations and bruises to their faces and hands.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: New Rochelle man accused of intoxicated burglary