New Rochelle man allegedly created online IDs to exploit minor for sex: Feds

A New Rochelle man was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor on Friday, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District Damian Williams announced.

Charudet Smith, 31, of New Rochelle, also known as Charles Smith, allegedly used a variety of identities on Instagram, as well as emails and phone numbers, to entice a 17-year-old into creating and sending him sexually explicit videos and images and agreeing to meet Smith for sex in Seattle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement Friday.

The messages between Smith and the minor occurred between approximately Dec. 21, 2019 and Feb. 13, 2020.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Smith also posed as a freelance photographer for an international camera company and offered to use his contacts to mentor the minor in photography. Smith also allegedly posed as various members of the company, which he never worked for, and also offered the minor a position in a youth professional development program.

“Charudet Smith allegedly constructed an elaborate web of lies and fabricated multiple identities in order to gain the trust of an unsuspecting minor,” Williams said in a news release. “(Thursday’s) arrest underscores the urgent need to protect children from the dangers posed by predators who use social media to prey on children both online and in person.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the minimum sentence for the charge against Smith is 15 years in prison, and the maximum sentence is 30 years.

Anyone who encountered Smith or whose child might have encountered Smith are asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Feds charge New Rochelle NY man for allegedly exploiting minor for sex