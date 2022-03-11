New Rochelle man killed Peekskill man who killed his brother after baby shower: DA

A New Rochelle man has been indicted in a fight outside a Bronx baby shower that authorities say ended with him killing a Peekskill man who had killed his brother during the confrontation.

The "bloody melee" unfolded the night of Feb. 12 near the corner of East 198th Street and Webster Avenue, the Bronx District Attorney's Office said. Arnold Oliver, a 24-year-old Peekskill resident, and Jamal Smith, a 28-year-old New Rochelle resident, were killed, the NYPD said.

Oliver fatally shot Smith, whose brother, Wayne Smith, then shot Oliver, who was also stabbed by another man, the District Attorney's Office said. Wayne Smith, 28, was arrested and indicted on felony charges of second-degree murder, first-degree gang assault, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Two men were killed in a fight that took place near the corner of East 198th Street and Webster Avenue in the Bronx on Feb. 12, 2022.

The District Attorney's Office said the incident was captured on video and remains under investigation.

The violence took place around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 12. Several men got into a dispute at the baby shower and stepped outside, where a fight broke out.

Men assaulted Oliver, who took out a gun and shot at them, fatally striking Jamal Smith, prosecutors said.

Oliver was then stabbed multiple times in the head and neck by someone who has not been apprehended, they said. Wayne Smith then allegedly took Oliver's gun and shot him at least once in the head.

Smith is accused of repeatedly stomping and kicked Oliver while he was on the ground. Police arrived and saw Smith with the gun in his hand, kicking Oliver, and arrested him, prosecutors said. Oliver was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Smith was arraigned in Bronx Supreme Court on Thursday and is due back on March 16. He is being held without bail on Rikers Island.

Smith's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

