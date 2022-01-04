New Rochelle Mayor Confirms He Has COVID-19 And Is Isolating

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Mayor Noam Bramson took to social media on Monday to tell his followers he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been isolating at home.

Bramson wrote that his symptoms have so far been mild. He also confirmed that he is fully vaccinated and has also received his booster dose.

The mayor of New York's sixth largest city cautioned that his experience is by no means reason to let our guard down.

"Unfortunately, while it’s easy to be lighthearted about my own no-big-deal personal circumstances, the same cannot be said for our city and country," Bramson wrote. "Omicron is tearing through whole communities like wildfire, with caseloads here and elsewhere that are several times higher than the prior peak of the pandemic."



Bramson said that those protected by vaccines and boosters are likely to be fine, but many others will land in the hospital or worse. He warned that even if those needing medical care amount to only a tiny fraction of the overall population, the stress on our already overburdened health systems will be immense.

Bramson said that the very thing that makes the omicron variant so dangerous from a public health perspective, could also be its undoing in the near future.

"The silver lining to our dark winter is that this feels like it could finally be the virus’s end game," he concluded. "Omicron is so widespread and contagious that it may simply burn itself out by infecting every available host. This is not anyone’s idea of a positive way to conclude our two-year ordeal, especially considering the staggering and still escalating loss of life, but there is reason to hope that the worst will be over in a few weeks, and that spring will be much better."

This article originally appeared on the New Rochelle Patch