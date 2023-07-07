New Rochelle native shot by police dies after days in coma

The 37-year-old man shot by a New Rochelle Police detective on Monday died Thursday night, multiple sources confirmed to the USA TODAY Network New York.

Jarrell Garris, a New Rochelle native, was in the area to pick up his son and take him back to Greensboro, North Carolina, where Garris had been living for less than a year. They planned to head home Monday evening.

But at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, police responded to reports of someone stealing food at New Rochelle Farms, a grocery store on Lincoln and North avenues.

What led to the New Rochelle shooting of Jarrell Garris?

Bodycam footage released by the New Rochelle Police Department shows police officers Kari Bird and Gabrielle Chavarry, along with Detective Steven Conn, confronting Garris on Lincoln Avenue and asking about stolen food. The New York State Police, who had been investigating the incident with the Westchester County District Attorney's Office, released the officers' names Wednesday.

All three officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the State Police investigation.

Garris doesn’t appear to respond in the video. Bird and Chavarry follow him across the street while a third officer, Conn, approaches.

The video then shows Garris in a scuffle with the officers as they attempt to place him under arrest. In the physical struggle, Garris reaches in the direction of one of the officer’s holstered firearms, the video shows, though it's unclear which officer he reached toward. He then topples over a female officer, and one officer shouts, “He’s got a gun, he’s got a gun," the video shows.

Police shooting: New Rochelle detective fired one round while trying to arrest man accused of stealing, NYS police says

In a press release Monday night, the police department said Garris reached at the officer’s gun “in an attempt to remove it from the holster.”

The video provided by the police department ends before Conn shoots his weapon. It is unclear why the video ends, and the USA Today Network has filed a Freedom of Information request for the full body camera footage from all three officers.

While Conn attempted to arrest Garris, he fired one round from his department-issued firearm and hit Garris, said State Police. Bodycam video shows a handcuff on Garris' right hand during the struggle.

St. Catherine's A.M.E. Zion Church on Lincoln Ave. in New Rochelle, photographed July 5, 2023. On July 3, New Rochelle police shot Jarrell Garris, 38, on the street in front of the church after responding to a possible theft at a nearby market. Garris was shot by police after a scuffle while police attempted to place him under arrest.

No additional rounds were fired, State Police said.

Officers used lifesaving techniques, State Police said. Garris was ultimately transported to Westchester Medical Center. He had been in a coma for days following the shooting.

He died Thursday night, family members and community members confirmed.

Jarrell Garris' father reacts to shooting: 'There's no justification'

His father Raymond Fowler, 58, said his son struggled with mental health, including schizophrenia, and had been contacted by New Rochelle police before for wellness checks.

“My thing is they knew who he was, and then they know me as well,” Fowler previously told USA TODAY Network New York. “There’s no justification.”

Garris grew up just minutes walking from the scene of the shooting, said Fowler, also a longtime New Rochelle resident now living in North Carolina. Garris has extended family still living in New Rochelle.

The area where police shot Garris was referred to as the Lincoln Avenue corridor, a historic African American community in New Rochelle. He was shot in the street directly in front of St. Catherine A.M.E. Zion Church.

Because police killed Garris in the incident, the case will likely be turned over to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office to conduct a preliminary assessment on the case, which could then lead to an investigation.

In June 2020, a New Rochelle police officer fatally shot Kamal Flowers, a 24-year-old Black man, after Flowers ran from police during a traffic stop. The incident occurred about a mile from where police shot Garris.

Police said Flowers pointed a gun at the officer before he was shot. James did not investigate the shooting, her office said then, because it did not fall under her jurisdiction. The attorney general can investigate cases in which an unarmed civilian is killed by police. Later that year, a grand jury voted not to indict Officer Alec McKenna.

Garris’ family scheduled a press conference for Friday afternoon at the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

