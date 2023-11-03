Rochelle Park police arrest three on prostitution charges at massage salon

An undercover operation by Rochelle Park detectives has led to prostitution charges against the owner of a massage salon in the township and two employees.

Working off a tip from a concerned citizen, Rochelle Park police arrested Fuji Salon's owner Yeong Herin 68, of Cliffside Park, and two employees following an undercover detail by detective Sgt. Jared Shatkin and detective Brian Gallina at the Woodland Avenue business, according to officials.

Herin was charged with promoting prostitution and possession of property derived from criminal activity, while two other women from New York were charged with engaging in prostitution, said Rochelle Park police, which seized about $2,000.

"Our officers will continue to address any and all quality of life concerns within our community," Chief Dean Pinto said in a statement. "We encourage residents to direct these issues and complaints to our tip line at tips@rochelleparkpd.org."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rochelle Park police arrest 3 for prostitution at massage salon