Rochelle Park school board member running for township committee charged with DUI

ROCHELLE PARK — Board of Education member Jorge A. Martinez, who is running for Township Committee in November, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Martinez was issued summonses for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, refusal to submit to breath testing, careless driving and obstructing passage of other vehicles, according to a police report.

When Martinez was reached by phone, he declined to comment.

Police responded to a call reporting a car stopped in the middle of Railroad Avenue on Oct. 7 just before 4 a.m.

Officers found the car stopped in the left turn lane, despite a green traffic signal and the driver's head down, the police report shows. When officers pulled up behind the stopped car, the driver, later identified as Martinez, made a left turn on to Rochelle Avenue.

While speaking with Martinez inside and outside of his vehicle, officers detected a "strong" odor of alcohol, reports show.

The police report states Martinez told officers he was coming from a friend's house in Elmwood Park, but at first said "Elfwood Park." Asked by officers if he had fallen asleep, Martinez said he didn't think so and denied having consumed alcoholic beverages when asked, according to the police report.

Officers observed that Martinez had a flushed face and bloodshot and watery eyes, records show. Martinez was charged following field sobriety tests and refusal to take a breath alcohol test at police headquarters.

Martinez is running for a seat on the Township Committee as a Democrat in the Nov. 7 election.

