New Rochelle woman denies killing; court docs say she bought bleach, tarps, chainsaw

A New Rochelle woman charged with murder in the death of her roommate allegedly suffocated her and then bought supplies she might have been planning to use to dispose of the body, court documents reveal.

Kenya Tilford, 40, was taken into custody Friday at an Elmsford motel after police were tipped off to the body in her third-floor apartment at 155 Franklin Avenue. It had been there about a week, authorities said.

The identity of the victim had not been released as of Wednesday morning.

According to the felony complaint charging Tilford with second-degree murder and concealment of a corpse, she kept the body in a storage bin and had obtained a hooded coverall, bleach, tarps, paper towels, rubber gloves and a chainsaw.

The initial tip about the body was made to Tarrytown police who contacted police in New Rochelle.

Tilford told police at the Days Inn that she had a mental illness and denied killing anyone, according to a court document. She claimed she had been in Virginia and at the hotel for the previous several days.

At police headquarters later that day, she told detectives that she had gone to Virginia on the night of Sunday, Sept. 10 and returned the night of Sept. 14 or the morning of Sept. 15. She explained that she had bought the cleaning materials police found when they discovered the body because her landlord was going to paint the apartment.

Other than her denial about killing anyone, there was no reference in the court document to any explanation Tilford might have given about the body in her apartment.

But police had video of her at Home Depot in New Rochelle during that week. When they confronted her about that, according to the court document, she told them she has mental health issues and uses cocaine.

Tilford is being held without bail at the Westchester County jail and is due back in New Rochelle City Court on Oct. 10.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: New Rochelle NY woman denied killing roommate, says she was elsewhere