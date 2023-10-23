Rochester 2023 Police Commission candidate David Stevens

Name: David Stevens

Education: Master's degree in public administration, bachelor's degrees in human resources and public administration and associate degree in criminal justice.

Occupation: Realtor, retired military.

Political or civic experience highlights: Deputy mayor, city councilor, Zoning Board, Personnel Advisory Board and moderator.

What would be your top three priorities if you are elected?: Retaining and recruiting highly qualify officers.

Community policing.

Provide support for officer wellness and opportunities for additional specialize training.

What are the biggest areas in need of improvement for the department?: We have an outstanding police department. Our police officers, staff and leadership are very dedicated to providing the best service to Rochester. Property crime in 2022 went down significantly. The department is always looking ahead to provide the tools, equipment and training to enhance the officer’s effectiveness. An example of this is the recent implementation of body cams. Staffing is an ongoing challenge throughout the county, but we have made significant gains in the past two years and will continue to make this a priority.

How can the department recruit and retain quality staff in a competitive market?: Retention and recruitment is an area that is extremely important. We must continue to seeks ways to attract and retain our officers and staff. We must offer competitive wages and benefits. Provide outstanding leadership that will create a good work culture and environment. Provide opportunities for are officers and staff to broaden and enhance their skills and knowledge by attending specialize training. Also, provide opportunities for our officers to experience different job assignments within the department.

