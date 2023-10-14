Rochester adds its seventh McDonald's location

Oct. 13—ROCHESTER — McDonald's opened its seventh McDonald's location at 2180 Wheelock Drive NE on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

Typically, McDonald's locations take about three months to complete. The building began construction in early June and was completed within that three to four month range. The McDonald's is also fully staffed with around 55 employees.

"As far as differences in technology and everything, not anything super different," said Kayla Mullen, marketing director for Courtesy Corporation McDonald's. "They all have the app and free Wi-Fi, digital menu boards and all of that. I think the biggest key factor is kind of the location, just because there's really not a ton out there on that side of town."

The new location is near Century High School in Northeastern Rochester. Franchises often do not get a say in where a new location is put and is left to the McDonald's company.

"The McDonald's commercial real estate team is the one that chooses locations and there actually was a guy that lived locally in that area," said Mullen. "With the lack of restaurants, expanding development, Century High School and the National Volleyball Center, he was the one that kind of put a plug in to have the new store be out there."