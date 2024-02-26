Rochester Auto Show returns with latest cars, employment opportunities and DMV services

The Rochester Auto Show is set to return this month, showcasing new vehicles available in the Rochester market, job opportunities and a pop-up DMV station for processing transactions.

The four-day event will be held at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 E. Main St., Rochester from Thursday, Feb. 29, through Sunday, March 3. The show was organized by the Rochester Automobile Dealers Association and other local business partners.

More than 150 new vehicles will be on display throughout the show, which is designed to give consumers a place to shop, compare vehicles and help them with their purchase, all in one location, said RADA President Brad McAreavy. Details on which specific 2024 vehicles will be featured at the show were not available.

New vehicle sales in Monroe County is currently booming, up 10.3% with 44,002 new vehicles purchased in 2023 over 39,903 new vehicles purchased the previous year, he said. Many buyers are now re-entering the market, post-pandemic, he said.

When is Rochester Auto Show 2024?

The Auto Show officially starts at noon Thursday, Feb. 29, at the downtown venue, but a charity preview party will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28. The evening event, which includes food and an open bar, aims to raise funds for children's organizations in the Greater Rochester area.

Rochester Auto Show 2024: What to know

Throughout the Auto Show, visitors can view several unique vehicles, including a Humvee from the New York Army National Guard. A custom-painted corvette will be featured, as will a McLaren 570S coupe and a Ford Bronco Raptor, McAreavy said.

The Rochester Corvette Club and Monroe Community College's Auto Tech program will also be exhibiting. For the second straight year, Subaru will host a pet adoption program on site. Last year, every pet at the show was adopted, McAreavy said.

Rochester Auto Show 2024: Hours and costs

The Auto Show will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, and Friday, March 1; from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 2; and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 3. The Monroe County Clerk's Office will be on site on the weekend days to process transactions.

General admission tickets cost $11 per person. Discounts are available for senior citizens and military members and veterans. Entry for children between 5 and 12 is $5, children younger than 5 are free. Tickets can be purchased on the event's website: therochesterautoshow.com. Discounted tickets are available at Tops Friendly Markets.

Solar eclipse glasses will be distributed to the first 10,000 people who attend the Auto Show.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester Auto Show returns with latest cars, employment opportunities