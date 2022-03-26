Rochester bar’s liquor license suspended following fatal shooting there two weeks ago

A Rochester bar's liquor license has been suspended following a shooting there two weeks ago that killed one man and injured another.

Effective immediately, Jackie Ray’s Tavern at 859-863 Bay St. can’t sell alcohol and none may be consumed there, the New York State Liquor Authority has ruled.

Rochester police were called to the bar near Webster Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on March 12 to investigate a shooting and found Chad Wilson, 45, of Rochester shot several times in the upper body.

He was rushed by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery but died from his injuries five days later, police said.

Jerome Mason, 48, of Rochester, also hurt in the shooting, was taken to Strong by private vehicle. He was treated and released several days later, police said.

On March 21, Jackie Robinson, 43, of Gates was arrested in the incident and charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty at an arraignment.

The liquor authority subsequently learned that police had been called to Jackie Ray's Tavern Jan. 15 to investigate a complaint by a patron who said she was threatened by a man with a gun. She described him as the “the owner” and said she knew him as “Jackie Ray.” Police identified him as Robinson, who is the bar owner’s spouse.

The liquor authority has charged Jackie Ray’s Tavern with eight violations of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, including for operating a disorderly premises, operating in violation of the license’s approved method and failure to adequately supervise.

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Jackie Ray’s Tavern liquor license suspended following fatal shooting