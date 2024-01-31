From Rochester to the Caribbean, fine cuisine on the high seas

Jan. 31—Anyone who has been, is planning on or even thinking about cruising — whether a 4,000 or 400 passenger ship — looks especially forward to (no surprise) the cuisine, which has the reputation of being top-notch.

Recently I left the Rochester cold and went with some Minnesota friends on a Caribbean cruise, similar to a trip we'd taken last January. This time the ship, the Celebrity Equinox, held 3,000 rather than just over 2,000, a noticeable difference.

I was especially interested in how a ship goes about preparing meals for that many as well as what needs to be considered like accommodating tastes, cultures, allergies, likes, dislikes, special diets and just plain finicky food preferences.

With all that, how does a ship feed them all?

First off, a quick look at the shopping list: 12,000 eggs, 14,542 pounds of beef, 7,242 pounds of poultry, 12,652 pounds of fish, 32,652 pounds of fresh fruit, 4,250 pounds of coffee and 12,450 bottles of wine. Of course there is much more, but you get the idea.

Eighty percent is loaded onto the ship in Miami (known as cruise central) then supplemented at various ports, specifically the greens. In fact there is one crew member whose sole job is lettuce. Really.

The figures are staggering. The kitchen crew of 200 prepare 12,000 meals a day — breakfast, lunch, dinner — for 11 different restaurants. This includes private restaurants reserved for passengers in the higher-end rooms and suites. Everyone working the kitchen has their own particular job and station, whether peeling potatoes or placing the final touch on a meal about to be served. Pictures are posted at stations showing where food should be placed on the plate and what the final result should look like.

What about food safety and keeping foods fresh? There are 15 massive food "cool rooms" where meats, poultry, fish, vegetables, fruits, produce, dairy are kept segregated in separate rooms. These rooms are large enough that a fork lift can drive in and turn around.

Most passengers eat dinner in Silhouette, the main dining room, which offers six different entree choices every evening. These change daily. There are several more casual options including the Ocean View, which offers a variety of stations where one can choose whatever appeals, buffet style. However, there are also five specialty restaurants, which are a big draw.

Le Petit Chef is one and was a repeat for us. This is a 3D immersive culinary, fun-filled animation with a mini-chef that brings the whole table to life with his culinary antics, including catching a lobster, which was one of the entrees. Plates are set on the table "just so" as a "stage" for the animation. Timing is critical here so waiters, highly trained, move quickly and efficiently to have fresh plates in place before the next animation begins. Think of theater on a plate.

The French restaurant Murano had been recommended and so a few of us went. So exceptional were our meals they won't be soon forgotten. Many entrees were prepared table-side, including Chateaubriand, lamb and Dover sole. Dessert was Grand Marnier souffles, again prepared and presented to perfection. One had ordered the crepe, prepared table-side, which was quite an elaborate production as well. These venues require reservations and an up-charge of $65. Any other restaurant in any city would have charged at least twice that.

Final verdict on the cuisine? Beautifully prepared, and presented, mostly very good, with the exception of the specialty dining rooms which were off the chart. My complaint is that they didn't offer regional Caribbean foods — no conch chowder or fritters, no fried flying fish or plantains or black cake. Maybe next time.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what's cookin'. Send comments or story tips to

life@postbulletin.com

.