Rochester Christmas lights: See our map to over 150 homes in four counties

Endicar Drive in Irondequoit has a large holiday decoration and light display. Several of these homes are also part of the Holiday Lights Tour, which is a fundraiser to benefit the Bivona Child Advocacy Center that runs Dec. 9 through Jan. 1.

At homes from Avon to Webster, nothing says Christmas like blinking lights, gigantic inflatables and pudgy, rosy-cheeked Santas.

The holiday displays have become a tradition, something we adults do as much for ourselves as for our kids.

We at the Democrat and Chronicle understand how much families enjoy this time of year, and we want to help share the magic of the season with our map of the best Christmas lights in a four-county area.

Click our map to find over 150 homes and neighborhoods in Monroe, Ontario, Wayne and Livingston counties.

Some of the greatest Christmas lights around the region include the Raggi Christmas Light Show on Buckskin Drive in Farmington; Endicar Drive in Irondequoit; the Colony Lane Circle of Lights in Henrietta; and the Rahway Road-Winter Hazel Court-Charter Circle area in Gates.

And don't miss 16 Beauclaire Lane in Perinton; 10 Nuthatch Drive in Henrietta; and 48 Wilmer St. in Rochester.

Holiday Light Show at Victor Hills

Over 20 light displays at the Victor Hills Golf Club, 1450 Brace Road, Victor. Cost is $35 per vehicle, online purchases and reservations are preferred, but tickets can be purchased on site.

Hours are

Dec. 16–24, dusk til 9 p.m.

Dec. 26 and 30, dusk–8:15 p.m.

Bivona Child Advocacy Center Holiday Lights Tour

The Bivona Holiday Lights Tour presented by Montage Wealth Management is an annual fundraiser for the Bivona Child Advocacy Center. For a donation of $40 you get a sleigh box filled with goodies and a map to over 70 of the most festive homes in the area. Deadline for donations is 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18. Donors can pick up boxes from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 at 1 Mt. Hope Ave., Rochester.

Map to over 150 Christmas lights in Rochester area

We are still adding homes to our map, so please keep your suggestions coming. If you see a home with beautiful Christmas lights, note the address and town (and maybe grab a photo) and send an email to holidaylights@democratandchronicle.com. And if you want other families to see your holiday handiwork, send us an email, too.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Christmas lights: 150+ homes you can drive to