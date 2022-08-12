Rochester community volleyball organizer accused of raping teen

Aug. 11—ROCHESTER — A Rochester community volleyball organizer is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a juvenile multiple times, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Tommy Tongsengzeng Yang, 33, is charged with one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. His first appearance in court is scheduled for Sept. 20, 2022.

No lawyer is listed on the Minnesota Courts website for Yang.

According to the criminal complaint:

Yang met a 15-year-old juvenile in May 2021 while the teenager played volleyball in a community league that Yang was an organizer for.

Over the course of a month, Yang sexually assaulted and raped the teen several times in public parking lots around Rochester.

The teenager told Yang "no" several times during different encounters.

The juvenile showed Rochester Police investigators an abrasion that allegedly happened during one of the assaults.

Yang told investigators that he knows the juvenile through volleyball and was with her once at a baseball field but denied sexually assaulting or raping the teenager.