Rochester convicted felon charged with murder in connection with multiple city shootings

Police say a 26-year-old Rochester man is responsible for two separate shootings this year that left two dead and two others injured.

Tyrone Jiggetts Jr. was arrested Saturday for his alleged role in deadly shootings on Jan. 19 on North Clinton Avenue, and Feb. 26 a short distance away on Rialto Street.

Both occurred in the late morning hours with the suspect firing a barrage of more than 36 gunshots, combined.

The first killed Luis Morales, 30, and injured two men in their 40s and 50s. The second killed Juan Pena-Mendez, 41, as he sat alone in his vehicle in the driveway.

Jiggetts was on parole, police noted, released in May 2000 for a criminal possession of a weapon conviction three years earlier, online records show. When taken into custody by the Rochester Police Department's tactical unit and SWAT team, Jiggetts allegedly had two loaded handguns in his possession, and more than 150 rounds of ammunition.

As a twice convicted felon, he is prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.

He was arrested on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Rochester City Court. Additional charges against Jiggetts are likely to be presented to a grand jury, police said.

