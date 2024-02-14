Rochester council member's case moves to federal court

Feb. 13—ROCHESTER — A

Rochester City Council member's lawsuit against the city

has moved to federal court.

In a court document filed Monday, Jenny Gassman-Pines of the Minneapolis-based Greene Espel law firm states allegations in council member Molly Dennis' discrimination lawsuit are tied to federal statutes, including the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Civil Rights Act of 1991 and the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009.

Dennis filed the Jan. 22, 2024,

lawsuit against the city, Mayor Kim Norton and council member Patrick Keane, claiming

her March 6, 2023, censure

and later actions violated state and federal employment and human rights protections.

She filed the lawsuit on her own behalf, with no attorney listed.

Reached Tuesday by email, Dennis said federal court could "help even the playing field" in the case.

"In cases where injustice and discrimination have occured, I believe citizens have the right to hear their elected officials and city staff testify under oath," she said.

The council member did not respond to a question about whether she plans to continue to represent herself in federal court.

"I have had attorneys reach out to me pro bono to take it to the federal level," she said.

Gassman-Pines, who has been hired by the city through a League of Minnesota Cities contract, is representing the city, Norton and Keane. With the filing to move the case to federal court, she has not yet filed a specific response to each of the eight claims listed by Dennis, which range from stating the censure targeted her diagnosed attention deficit hyperactivity disorder to claiming Norton made a false claim about her, either knowingly or without proper inquiry.

With each claim seeking at least $50,000 in damages, two are specifically linked to federal statutes, making way for the transition to federal court.

Dennis' first official filing of discrimination allegations was to

the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission last year,

which resulted in an October notice that the related investigation ended without an official determination. The notice left open the right to sue in state or federal court.

With the January filing,

the case was scheduled for a potential Sept. 30, 2024,

jury trial in Olmsted County District Court, but the move to federal court leaves the schedule uncertain. The case has been assigned to the U.S. District Court of Minnesota. The city's filing did not indicate a jury trial is being sought.