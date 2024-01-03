Rochester couple celebrates with a dinner to remember

Jan. 3—Not too many couples are fortunate to reach their 50th anniversary, a landmark usually celebrated in fine style. There is a couple however who recently took that to a new level, an event they had been planning since their 25th anniversary. Belinda and Paul Brandon, fairly new to Rochester, pulled out all of the stops for their special day this past Dec. 21.

First off, they hired Aaron Skoglund, executive chef at the Rochester Golf and Country Club, to prepare a special dinner to be served at their regular table in a quiet corner of the Club dining room. It was just the two of them since they had already been feted in Seattle, their hometown, in June. Interestingly, the menu was based on their original wedding day feast. Chef Aaron gave this special event his all.

To say it was high-end and gourmet is an understatement. The couple began the meal with champagne sipped from Baccarat crystal champagne glasses, a gift from the summer event. The first course was a Dungeness crab bisque with a Dungeness crab cake. This was followed by a Dungeness crab-citrus salad. (Yes, Dungeness crab is a favorite.)

The second course was also a show-stopper, Tournedos Rossini. An elegant, refined classic French dish, consisting of several layers. Beginning on the bottom was a toasted crostini, topped with a filet of prime beef tenderloin. What follows next was a slice of fois gras on top of which was placed a slice of black truffle from France. A Madeira sauce was drizzled over the dish.

Also special was the wine that accompanied the meal, a bottle of Chateau Mission Hat Brion. This is an exceptionally rare wine, not easy to come by, especially in the Midwest. Paul explained that they had bought it some years ago, shortly after it was released, with this anniversary in mind.

"We paid less than $100 for it, now it is way above that."

The dessert finale, also spectacular, was a Grand Marnier souffle.

The Brandons moved to Rochester in 2021 at the height of the pandemic from Asheville, North Carolina. They have however made it past that and settled in very nicely at the Broadway Plaza.

"It's smaller than what we came from but most of our furniture fits. We're very comfortable. What we especially like is the Skyway is so accessible. We walk every day," Belinda said.

What precipitated the move? "Beginning in 2016 we have been to Mayo so many times — we both have had health issues — and we finally decided the best thing was to move here."

They have also become involved in the community. Belinda is on the Grants Committee of The Rochester Area Foundation and is still involved with a nonprofit in Asheville. Paul is a consultant on legal cases dealing with economic issues.

So, finally I had to ask; To what do they owe this special 50th milestone? Belinda didn't hesitate, "Mayo Clinic."

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what's cookin'. Send comments or story tips to

life@postbulletin.com

