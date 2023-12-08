Rochester creates Board of Ethics for complaints against city leaders: How it will work

Karen Dandurant, Foster's Daily Democrat
·4 min read

ROCHESTER — After much debate, the City Council voted Tuesday night to create a Board of Ethics to handle complaints against city boards and officials.

The move passed 7-5 and will create the new board, incorporating it into the code of ethics the council passed earlier in the year. Members of the new board were not assigned at the meeting.

Councilors who opposed approving the new board argued the next City Council, which will get eight new members in January, should make the decision.

Councilor James Gray made an unsuccessful move to table the item until the new council meets. He was countered by Councilor Pete Lachapelle, who pointed out the new council had the authority to change anything in the code of ethics, including the new board

Rochester is starting a Board of Ethics to handle complaints against elected officials.
Rochester is starting a Board of Ethics to handle complaints against elected officials.

"I would vote to table this as I do not feel it has been sufficiently discussed," said Councilor Tim Fontneau. "I have even had a few of the new councilors ask us to hold off, to wait until they are here."

Councilor Ashley Desrochers favored taking a vote.

"I had skepticism about how this was structured," said Desrochers. ""But we made this, with our collective experience, and a future council can change it, but I think we can move it forward. Because we are close to the end do we not do anything? I think that's a slippery slope."

Councilor Steve Beaudoin was also hesitant.

"I see many things wrong with this," he said. "We had many robust discussions about the code of ethics, but not enough about this piece. Now we are poised to pass it and I think it still needs work. Eight people on this council (including Beaudoin) will not be here in January. Let the new council hash this out. There are too many issues remaining."

At an earlier meeting, the council members said they were trying to refine the process of handling complaints to avoid the appearance of bias and that resulted in the creation of a board. It defines who will sit on the board, depending on the board or city department involved in the complaint.

"This is a good first step," said Lachapelle at that time. "It is based on one that has been proven to work."

The city's code of ethics is designed to address complaints or violations for both elected and appointed officials. Mayor Paul Callaghan said having a board can avoid any hint of conflicts of interest.

The board will elect its own chair and adopt its own rules for conducting board business. The board will have the power to draw upon city departments for reports and information and stenographic and clerical help. The makeup of the board will depend on the nature of the complaint.

Also to be created is the position of ethics investigation officer, who will be hired/chosen by the city manager based on the person's ability to conduct the investigation needed based on the complaint.

According to the code of ethics, "any city official may submit a written complaint alleging one or more violations of the Code of Ethics and Conduct for Elected and Appointed Officials. The complaint must be based on personal knowledge and must set forth facts with enough specificity and detail for a determination of sufficiency for investigation. The complaint must be signed under oath and delivered to the city attorney with a copy to the Mayor and City Clerk. The City Attorney will provide a copy of the complaint to the charged party."

"If a complaint is deemed sufficient for further investigation, it is referred to the EIO (Ethics Investigation Officer) for further action and all parties will be notified in writing," it states. "The EIO would have the full cooperation of the city officials to conduct an investigation as may be necessary to determine whether any violation may have occurred and next steps.

"The Charged Party does have an opportunity to respond to the complaint and at least one public hearing will be scheduled at which the EIO, the complainant, and the charged party can present oral and written arguments, with a decision issued within 30 days," it states.

If a violation has been found, "the BOE recommends a sanction or penalty and refers the matter to the city council, school board, or police commission for disposition, sanction, or other action as set forth in the city's adopted ethics code."

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Rochester creates Board of Ethics for complaints against city leaders

Recommended Stories

  • Apple plans to build more than 50 million phones in India within three years

    Apple built more iPhone 15s in India than any past model and it plans to continue that trend.

  • India's top VCs face fresh obstacles as startup investment plummets

    High-flying venture investors in India managing hundreds of millions of dollars are tempering expectations, making early-stage startup bets that in best-case scenarios they hope will return 3 to 5 times invested capital. Several leading India investors including Peak XV Partners, Elevation Capital, Lightspeed, Nexus and Accel have raised $500 million-plus in the past two years, emboldened by earlier home runs and vast market potential. VC firms generally make between 20 to 30 investments per fund, betting on a select few startups that can potentially generate outsized returns to compensate for other losses.

  • Pelicans' flop brings more questions about Zion Williamson's viability as a franchise player

    LeBron James and the Lakers routed the Pelicans by 44 points, and Williamson offered little promise for a better tomorrow.

  • LeBron James' 'extraordinary' performance is exactly what NBA in-season tournament needed

    When it comes to meeting the moment, when understanding the importance of a single event on the floor, LeBron James is usually up to the task.

  • Backed by Cresta founders, Trove's AI wants to make surveys fun again

    Surveys have become an integral part of many aspects of our lives, but most of them are tedious, leading to ineffective responses and actions. Dinghan Shen and Yuan Xue, two software engineers working in Silicon Valley, recognized an opportunity to leverage the breakthroughs brought by large language models to make surveys more empathetic and engaging. Around six months ago, Shen and Xue, who had been friends since high school, started Trove AI, a SaaS platform that lets users create conversational surveys powered by GPT-4 and its own fine-tuned models.

  • Google admits that a Gemini AI demo video was staged

    Google admits that it staged part of a Gemini AI demo video, in which there was actually no voice interaction as implied.

  • Week 14 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

    While Eagles-Cowboys and Bills-Chiefs are set to be must see matchups in Week 14, there are plenty of other intriguing storylines on the Sunday/Monday slate as well. Sal Vetri makes his pod debut and joins Matt Harmon to identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 14.

  • Get a good look at Fortnite's Rocket Racing mode ahead of its launch

    Epic Games revealed the first gameplay trailer for its new Rocket Racing mode for Fortnite at the 2023 Game Awards!

  • Mike Tomlin has to answer for Steelers' horrendous performance in loss to Patriots

    The Steelers had their second horrible performance in five days.

  • No Rest for the Wicked is a medieval action RPG from the Ori team

    No Rest for the Wicked is the new project from Moon Studios, the team behind the Ori series — and it looks as beautiful as you'd expect.

  • Copa América draw: USMNT gets Uruguay, the toughest possible group opponent

    The U.S., Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and others learned their 2024 Copa América opponents at Thursday's draw in Miami.

  • God of War Ragnarok is getting a free roguelite expansion next week

    Sony surprised God of War Ragnarok fans with the announcement of a new Valhalla-themed expansion. Not only that, the DLC is free and you can play it next week.

  • How to start investing: A step-by-step guide

    Investing can offer higher returns than many other ways of saving. Here's how to get started.

  • Anthropic's latest tactic to stop racist AI: Asking it 'really really really really' nicely

    The problem of alignment is an important one when you're setting AI models up to make decisions in matters of finance and health. In a self-published paper, Anthropic researchers led by Alex Tamkin looked into how a language model (in this case, the company's own Claude 2.0) could be prevented from discriminating against protected categories like race and gender in situations like job and loan applications. It certainly did, with being Black far and away resulting in the strongest discrimination, followed by being Native American, then being nonbinary.

  • Thursday Night Football: Bailey Zappe, Patriots hang on late to beat Steelers

    The Patriots picked up their third win of the season on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

  • Texas judge grants pregnant woman’s request for abortion: What happened and what's next

    Kate Cox — who is 20 weeks pregnant — said that doctors recently told her that her fetus has developed trisomy 18, a rare chromosomal disorder likely to cause stillbirth or the death of the baby shortly after it’s born.

  • Amazon is piloting a new $9.99 monthly grocery subscription for Prime members in three cities

    Amazon is piloting a new grocery subscription offering for Prime members in three cities, the company revealed on Thursday. The new $9.99 per month subscription gives Prime members access to unlimited free grocery delivery on orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh. The subscription also offers unlimited 30 minute pickup on orders of any size.

  • Fixing the worst NFL franchises with Kevin Clark | Zero Blitz

    Jason Fitz is joined by This Is Football host Kevin Clark, as the duo assume their alter egos and become Mr. Fix It. Fitz and Kevin run through some of the most abysmal NFL franchises and give clear 1-2 year plans to take teams from the bottom of the draft to playoff contention. The duo make a plan to fix the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday Night Football and the Buffalo Bills. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss the most underrated storylines of the week. The duo dive into the Miami Dolphins' criminally underrated defense and Vic Fangio's impact, the New York Jets and whether or not they'll blow it up after the season, which teams are ready for bad weather football and Justin Fields' development as a quarterback.

  • Ohio is a huge joke on TikTok — again. Why does the state keep getting memed

    According to Know Your Meme, treating Ohio as a joke started in 2016 after the meme "Ohio vs the world" went viral on Tumblr. User @screenshotsofdespair posted a photo of a digital marquee in an unknown city that read, "Ohio will be eliminated."

  • Google's best Gemini demo was faked

    Google's new Gemini AI model is getting a mixed reception after its big debut yesterday, but users may have less confidence in the company's tech or integrity after finding out that the most impressive demo of Gemini was pretty much faked. A video called "Hands-on with Gemini: Interacting with multimodal AI" hit a million views over the last day, and it's not hard to see why. The impressive demo "highlights some of our favorite interactions with Gemini," showing how the multimodal model (that is, it understands and mixes language and visual understanding) can be flexible and responsive to a variety of inputs.