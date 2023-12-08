Rochester creates Board of Ethics for complaints against city leaders: How it will work

ROCHESTER — After much debate, the City Council voted Tuesday night to create a Board of Ethics to handle complaints against city boards and officials.

The move passed 7-5 and will create the new board, incorporating it into the code of ethics the council passed earlier in the year. Members of the new board were not assigned at the meeting.

Councilors who opposed approving the new board argued the next City Council, which will get eight new members in January, should make the decision.

Councilor James Gray made an unsuccessful move to table the item until the new council meets. He was countered by Councilor Pete Lachapelle, who pointed out the new council had the authority to change anything in the code of ethics, including the new board

"I would vote to table this as I do not feel it has been sufficiently discussed," said Councilor Tim Fontneau. "I have even had a few of the new councilors ask us to hold off, to wait until they are here."

Councilor Ashley Desrochers favored taking a vote.

"I had skepticism about how this was structured," said Desrochers. ""But we made this, with our collective experience, and a future council can change it, but I think we can move it forward. Because we are close to the end do we not do anything? I think that's a slippery slope."

Councilor Steve Beaudoin was also hesitant.

"I see many things wrong with this," he said. "We had many robust discussions about the code of ethics, but not enough about this piece. Now we are poised to pass it and I think it still needs work. Eight people on this council (including Beaudoin) will not be here in January. Let the new council hash this out. There are too many issues remaining."

At an earlier meeting, the council members said they were trying to refine the process of handling complaints to avoid the appearance of bias and that resulted in the creation of a board. It defines who will sit on the board, depending on the board or city department involved in the complaint.

"This is a good first step," said Lachapelle at that time. "It is based on one that has been proven to work."

The city's code of ethics is designed to address complaints or violations for both elected and appointed officials. Mayor Paul Callaghan said having a board can avoid any hint of conflicts of interest.

The board will elect its own chair and adopt its own rules for conducting board business. The board will have the power to draw upon city departments for reports and information and stenographic and clerical help. The makeup of the board will depend on the nature of the complaint.

Also to be created is the position of ethics investigation officer, who will be hired/chosen by the city manager based on the person's ability to conduct the investigation needed based on the complaint.

According to the code of ethics, "any city official may submit a written complaint alleging one or more violations of the Code of Ethics and Conduct for Elected and Appointed Officials. The complaint must be based on personal knowledge and must set forth facts with enough specificity and detail for a determination of sufficiency for investigation. The complaint must be signed under oath and delivered to the city attorney with a copy to the Mayor and City Clerk. The City Attorney will provide a copy of the complaint to the charged party."

"If a complaint is deemed sufficient for further investigation, it is referred to the EIO (Ethics Investigation Officer) for further action and all parties will be notified in writing," it states. "The EIO would have the full cooperation of the city officials to conduct an investigation as may be necessary to determine whether any violation may have occurred and next steps.

"The Charged Party does have an opportunity to respond to the complaint and at least one public hearing will be scheduled at which the EIO, the complainant, and the charged party can present oral and written arguments, with a decision issued within 30 days," it states.

If a violation has been found, "the BOE recommends a sanction or penalty and refers the matter to the city council, school board, or police commission for disposition, sanction, or other action as set forth in the city's adopted ethics code."

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Rochester creates Board of Ethics for complaints against city leaders