Rochester dentist indicted by federal grand jury, accused of drug diversion and tampering

A federal grand jury has indicted a Rochester dentist on multiple drug-related charges.

Phillip Jensen, 61, is charged with eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of acquiring a controlled substance by fraud, one count of tampering with consumer products, and three counts of false statements related to health care matters, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois.

Jensen, according to the release, was arrested Monday and had an initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Springfield. At that hearing, Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins issued a temporary order of detention.

A detention hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

It was unclear if Jensen is represented by legal counsel.

Masks in District 186: Superintendent Gill: 'Majority' of students, teachers were wearing masks Monday

The indictment alleges that as early as December 2019 and continuing to at least Aug. 17, 2020, Jensen altered the fentanyl that was supposed to be used as anesthesia during his patients’ surgeries. The indictment alleges that prior to surgery, Jensen allegedly removed half the fentanyl from the vials and set it aside for his personal use. He then refilled the vials of fentanyl with another solution and administered the adulterated fentanyl to his patients, according to the indictment.

Jensen is accused of committing additional federal offenses related to this conduct, including eight incidents of drug diversion. The indictment also alleges eight incidents of Jensen acquiring fentanyl by fraud and one count of tampering with consumer products.

The indictment includes three counts alleging that Jensen falsified, concealed and covered up the nature and extent of the services he provided to patients.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, with the assistance of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, investigated the case. Assistant U.S. attorneys Douglas McMeyer and Sierra Senor-Moore are representing the government in the prosecution.

The indictment was returned by the grand jury on Feb. 1.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Rochester Illinois dentist Phillip Jensen indicted, faces drug charges