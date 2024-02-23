Rochester DFL, GOP will hold their caucuses Tuesday

Feb. 23—ROCHESTER — The start of the Minnesota political cycle will officially kick off when party caucuses are held on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

All caucuses start at 7 p.m. with registration starting at 6:30 p.m. Republicans in Rochester precincts and townships will caucus at John Marshall High School. Senate District 25 DFL caucuses will be held at Century High School, and Olmsted 20/24 caucuses will be at Mayo High School.

Caucus locations can be found at

caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us/.

In 2020, Minnesota held its first presidential primary. Before that and over the last several decades, Minnesota chose its presidential candidates through a caucus system. Unlike primaries, in which Minnesotans vote on their preferred candidate, a caucus is more of a discussion, requiring voters to publicly debate with their neighbors should be awarded presidential delegates by their precinct.

Since Minnesota adopted a presidential primary system, a presidential preference ballot is no longer part of the caucus. Minnesota's primary election day is Tuesday, Aug. 13, with voting by mail or in person from June 28 through Aug. 12.

People still attend caucuses for a variety of reasons. Some like the communal nature of caucuses. People also go to caucuses so they can serve as delegates at the next level of conventions and have a say in the endorsement of state representatives, state senators, congressional candidates, state constitutional officers or U.S. senators.

This year, there are no state constitutional officers or senators up for election.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is up for reelection and does not face serious opposition

to her endorsement. The same is true of GOP Rep. Brad Finsted.

One piece of news that may emerge from the caucuses is whether a DFL candidate will announce a run against Finstad. So far,

Finstad faces no real DFL threat to re-election.

Another reason people attend caucuses is to introduce resolutions that could become part of state party platforms. That could be the biggest driver of attendance this year.