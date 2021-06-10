Rochester family asks for help finding stolen puppy

Jun. 10—A Rochester family is looking for answers following the theft of a puppy they were planning to train to be an emotional support animal for their children.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the puppy, named Sprinkles, was in front of the home with one of the family's autistic sons. A vehicle pulled up to the location, and a woman approached, asking if she could pet the dog. The woman then took the dog back to the vehicle, which drove off.

It's been a traumatic experience for the family.

"They're terrified to go outside," Jen Arendt said about her children. "They're terrified to be home alone now."

Sprinkles is a white 12-week-old French bulldog puppy, weighing 10 pounds. He was reported missing June 4 and was wearing a harness and tags. The dog was taken from the 4000 block of 18th Ave. NW.

According to Arendt, each of their three sons has autism, with ages of almost 12, almost 14, and 16. She said she and her husband were hoping to train Sprinkles to be a support for their children.

In addition to being distraught over the loss of their dog, the family is also worried for his well-being. When she posted to Facebook about Sprinkles being stolen, Arendt clarified that he was on multiple medications from the vet. He also has some dietary restrictions.

"At this point, it seems that there are no substantiated suspects," said Amanda Grayson, Rochester Police Department spokeswoman.