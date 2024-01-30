Rochester family asks for help in locating missing family member in Florida

Jan. 29—MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — At every family gathering, Bill Llewellyn makes his family smile.

He is "upbeat, talkative, just always loves to joke, have a good time, just very family-orienated guy," described his nephew Ben Tilson of Tilson Auto Repair in Rochester. Llewellyn is missing while on his vacation with his wife to Miami Beach. He has early-onset dementia.

"He's the life of the party. He's Uncle Bill," Tilson said. "Just one of those guys you can have conversations that lasts all day with. He's just a fun, upbeat guy."

Llewellyn was last seen on Jan. 23 around 4 p.m. on the 900 block of Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida. He is described as a white man who is 5 foot 4 inches, 140 pounds with no hair and brown eyes. He is originally from Woodbury.

Tilson said the last week has been "devastating." Their family is asking people in the South Miami Beach area to help them search. Tilson said "that's been the hardest thing is just getting people in Miami to really share it and take a hold of it." Family members from Minnesota are also searching in the area.

"It's scary," Tilson said. "It's just crazy. You read about stuff like this happening and then it happens to your family, you feel so helpless."

The Miami Beach Police Department asks people to share any information by calling 305-673-7900.

"He is my uncle and we are praying for his safe return home," Michael Fox wrote on Facebook. "If anyone has anything please share. He always likes going for a walk just to look at houses and neighborhoods so there's a chance he is just wandering up and down residential blocks."