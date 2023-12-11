Rochester family has been living in a car while son is on the road to recovery from a stroke

Dec. 11—ROCHESTER — Kenneth Davis helped his stepson Antar Powell, 28, into a wheelchair Sunday afternoon outside the Gage Apartments in northwest Rochester.

Powell's left leg bore some of his weight but after a few seconds began to tremble. It's a far cry from what Powell was able to do two months ago.

Powell is on the road to recovery from a stroke he suffered in September 2023. Unfortunately, for now, his home is literally on the road as well.

Powell is living with his parents in his mother's Chevrolet sedan in Rochester.

Powell is between a rehabilitation hospital stay in La Crosse, Wisconsin and subsidized accessible housing in Rochester. Their hotel vouchers ran out last month.

The gap between those left him, his mom, Joyce Davis, and Kenneth with no option but to spend most of the past few weeks in the car — parked overnight in various north Rochester parking lots.

Kenneth Davis said he knows Powell needs space to move more to help his recovery.

"He's supposed to be moving around," Kenneth Davis said. "Living like this, it'll stiffen you up."

However, the family ran out of options, they said.

"But we got to do what we got to do," Kenneth said.

Joyce Davis' daughter, who is nonverbal with autism, is staying in an apartment with her other son who also lives in Rochester. Rules there limit how many people can stay there.

As of Sunday, the family was some paperwork and a housing inspection away from having a place to live.

Powell and Kenneth stopped by a fast food restaurant to warm up, eat and use the bathroom Sunday afternoon.

Kenneth again helps Powell into the wheelchair. Powell uses his right arm to grab the roof of the car to lift himself onto his feet. He leans against the car for balance as Kenneth maneuvers the chair behind Powell. Once Powell is seated, Kenneth crosses Powell's left leg over his right foot to keep it from dragging on the ground — the wheelchair they're using has only a right foot rest.

"It's a harsh struggle," Kenneth said. "The main thing right now is to get our living situation in order."

Powell was walking home to his Winona, Minnesota apartment from a grocery store when he collapsed in the parking lot outside the building in late September.

He doesn't recall experiencing it, but does remember waking up on the ground.

"'Why the hell can't I stand up,'" he remembers thinking to himself. "I couldn't get back up to my feet."

Powell had moved from Rochester to Winona earlier in 2023 to work as a machine operator in a metal fabrication plant there. Powell was down for more than two hours before an ambulance took him to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse where he had emergency surgery to remove blockage from blood vessels in his brain.

Since then, Powell has regained some use of his left side and his speech has rapidly improved.

He said he's looking forward to getting on exercise bikes to work on his strength and balance and hopefully this spring or summer, back on his bike to get around and eventually return to work.

Knowing that getting back to normal is within reach has been motivating despite sleeping in the backseat of a car.

"It just takes time," he said, adding that his situation has left him depressed. Seeing some of his Rochester friends has cheered him up, he added. They seem equally happy that their friend is still himself mentally.

"They say 'we're glad you're alright,' that kind of stuff," Powell said. "It helps."

Family members set up a Go Fund Me campaign to help Davis get a more practical vehicle and a temporary home more appropriate for Powell's rehabilitation.

Some donations have already been pledged including a hospital bed. The family only needs to pick it up, once they have a place to put it that is.