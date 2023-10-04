Rochester gas station supervisor accused of sexually assaulting employee

Oct. 4—ROCHESTER — A 35-year-old Rochester man is accused of sexually assaulting his employee and propositioning her to have sex for money, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Jose De Jesus Arroyo Aviles appeared before Judge Joseph Chase Wednesday, Oct. 4, on gross misdemeanor charges of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and offering to hire someone 18 years or older to be a prostitute.

Chase released Arroyo Aviles on his own recognizance provided he have no contact with the woman he is accused of sexually assaulting and not leave Minnesota without approval.

Arroyo Aviles next court date is scheduled for Oct. 30.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Rochester Police Department began investigating Arroyo Aviles on Oct. 2, after a woman reported that he flashed her before he sexually assaulted her that day while she was working at a Shell gas station in northeast Rochester.

Arroyo Aviles was the woman's boss, she told police, and prior to the sexual assault, she said he had made her uncomfortable by making gestures that he was interested in her sexually.

After, the woman did not leave work because she depended on the income to support her family, she told law enforcement.

Approximately two hours after the assault, Arroyo Aviles called the woman into his office and offered her money to perform a sexual act with him, she said. She then left the store and contacted police.

Arroyo told an officer that he flashed the woman but denied offering her money for a sexual act.