Rochester home listings maintain steady pricing in January. See the current median price here

The median home in Monroe County listed for $199,900 in January, flat to the previous month's $199,900, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to January 2023, the median home list price increased 5.3% from $188,675.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Monroe County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.democratandchronicle.com.

Monroe County's median home was 1,593 square feet, listed at $135 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 6.4% from January 2023.

Listings in Monroe County moved briskly, at a median 19 days listed compared to the January national median of 69 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 24 days on the market. Around 446 homes were newly listed on the market in January, a 1.8% increase from 438 new listings in January 2023.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Across the Rochester metro area, median home prices fell to $247,400, slightly lower than a month earlier. The median home had 1,666 square feet, at a list price of $151 per square foot.

Home prices in New York

In New York, median home prices were $644,000, a slight increase from December. The median New York home listed for sale had 1,594 square feet, with a price of $386 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $409,500, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,823 square feet, with a price of $221 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

