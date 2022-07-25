Rochester’s homicides for 2022 now stand at 44

#TwoWeekendHomicides

A man was fatally shot on Lyell Avenue early Sunday morning, amid an ongoing wave of violence that includes the homicide Thursday night of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. On Monday morning, Rochester police identified the Lyell Avenue victim as Derek Taylor, 36, who was shot during an argument outside a bar. It was the weekend’s second killing. Early Saturday morning, Anthony Rosario, 26, was fatally shot at an after-hours party at North Clinton Avenue restaurant. The deaths bring to 44 this year’s number of homicides in Rochester.

#FederalChargesAdded

A Perinton man was arrested Saturday afternoon on a federal charge of assaulting Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for New York governor, at a campaign event last Thursday. David J. Jakubonis, 43, is charged with assaulting a member of Congress using a dangerous weapon and is being held in custody pending a July 27 detention hearing. Initially, he was arraigned on a state charge of attempted second-degree assault and released on his own recognizance. The federal charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Jakubonis told investigators from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office he had been drinking whiskey the day of Zeldin’s event. He said he did not know who Zeldin was when he walked on stage and confronted him with a plastic self-defense keychain.

#BillsBackAtFisher

After a two-year hiatus, Buffalo Bills training camp returned to St. John Fisher University Sunday. Photos, in case you couldn’t be there.

