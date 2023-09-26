Rochester library plans open house to highlight programs and services

Sep. 25—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Public Library is holding an open house Sunday, Oct. 1, to highlight a variety of programs and amenities.

"We found a 1948 article that talked about an open house that the library held 75 years ago, and we thought it would be a great idea to welcome everyone back to the library to see all the wonderful changes that have occurred over the years," Library Director Karen Lemke said in a statement announcing the event, which will be held during the library's regular Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The library, at 101 Second St. SE, will be hosting multiple activities during the entire day, with crafts for all-ages, board games, and an opportunity to take a photo in the virtual Book Box. The Bookmobile will also be available. Attendees will be able to get book recommendations, information about volunteering and more. There will also be free special event library stickers and "I Love My Library" yard signs available, while supplies last.

"We have made several space updates in the building, and we wanted to remind the community of all of the free things you can do at the library," said Sara Patalita, the library's head of reference, who also coordinated the open house. "We look forward to welcoming people back who may have not visited us for a while."

Scheduled events for the day include youth story times at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and spooky stories for adults at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Friends Bookstore will also be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it will be offering Double Punch Day on loyalty cards.

Event details about the open house can be found at

bit.ly/2023RPLOpenHouse.