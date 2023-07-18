Rochester man, 19, charged after crash shuts down Spaulding Turnpike in Dover

DOVER — A 19-year-old Rochester man was arrested on multiple charges after a single-vehicle crash that shut down the Spaulding Turnpike on the southbound side in the area of Exit 9 late Monday night.

New Hampshire State Police said the crash involving a 2012 Subaru Legacy was reported about 11:50 p.m., resulting in severe damage to the car, which came to rest across both travel lanes with debris around it. Troopers immediately closed all southbound travel lanes, police said. There were no injuries reported.

A 2012 Subaru Legacy crashed near Exit 9 in Dover on the Spaulding Turnpike late Monday, July 17, 2023, resulting in the highway being shut down for more than two hours.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the Subaru "veered to the left while negotiating a right curve in the highway and struck the center median guardrail ... spun around multiple times, eventually striking the center median guardrail again."

Impairment and distraction were factors in the crash, according to police. The driver was charged with driving under the influence of drugs (Class B misdemeanor), reckless operation (violation), and highway markings (violation). The driver was held in custody at the Strafford County jail due to his high level of intoxication. He received personal recognizance bail and was ordered to appear Aug. 11 in the 7th Circuit Court in Dover.

Damage from the crash necessitated repairs to the center median guardrail while the vehicle and debris were removed, resulting the highway being closed in the area until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Responders included the Dover Police Department, Dover Fire & Rescue and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

State police ask anyone with information to contact Trooper Philip Sheehy at Philip.J.Sheehy@DOS.NH.GOV or (603) 223-4381.

