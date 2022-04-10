Rochester man, 21, killed in afternoon shooting on Avenue A identified by police

Jeremy Hamilton Jr., 21, of Rochester was shot and killed in the city Saturday in an apparent drug-related dispute, the Rochester Police Department said.

According to police:

Officers responded at 3:30 p.m. to the area of Harris Street and Avenue A for a report of shots being fired. Further information received led officers to St. Paul Street and Clifford Avenue, where they found Hamilton with at least one gunshot wound to upper body.

Investigators think he was shot in the 100 block of Avenue A.

Hamilton was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arrival — marking the city's 18th homicide this year.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157, or Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300. You also can email majorcrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

