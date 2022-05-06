Rochester man, 27, gets 6 years in prison for fentanyl, gun conviction in Somersworth case

CONCORD — Zachary Poisson, 27, of Rochester, was sentenced to six years in federal prison for drug and firearm charges, according to U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Sept. 27, 2020, Somersworth police officers were dispatched to a local store for a report of an attempted theft. One of the suspects, Poisson, who was on probation at the time, was placed under arrest. A satchel strapped across his body was searched and it contained $4,304 and a bag with more than 67 grams of fentanyl.

Officers later searched Poisson’s vehicle, where they found a 9mm handgun and a quantity of crack cocaine. As a convicted felon, Poisson was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Poisson was investigated by the FBI and Somersworth Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Gingrande.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Zachary Poisson of Rochester NH gets 6 years in drug, gun case