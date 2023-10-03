Rochester man accused of deliberately running over another man held on $100K bail

Oct. 2—ROCHESTER — A 21-year-old Rochester man is accused of trying to run over another man on purpose following a dispute between the pair, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Robert James Larson appeared before Judge Kathy Wallace Monday, Oct. 2, where Wallace ordered him held on $100,000 bail with no conditions.

He is facing charges of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, two gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm, misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer and driving after revocation, a misdemeanor.

His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 26.

According to the criminal complaint:

Larson is accused of waving a man with a skateboard through the intersection of 10th Street and 11th Avenue on Sept. 29, around 6 p.m. When the man started to cross the street, Larson accelerated towards the man, the man told law enforcement.

The man was hit by Larson's vehicle and Larson continued to drive forward without stopping to check on the man.

Larson was identified by the man as someone who had previously sent threatening messages to the man.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department found a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle that struck the man about 40 minutes later.

Larson told law enforcement that he was home at the time of the incident and that he is the only one that drives his vehicle.

Officers noted damage to the front of the vehicle and that the hood of the vehicle was warm. Larson also had a revoked license.

While law enforcement was drafting a search warrant, officers asked Larson if he would consent to leaving his residence.

Larson at first retreated to his residence but then came out before running away from officers.

An RPD officer was able to arrest Larson after Larson fell to the ground while running.