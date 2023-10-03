Rochester man accused of possessing thousands of suspected child sex abuse images

Oct. 3—ROCHESTER — A 74-year-old Rochester man is facing a half dozen felony charges after he was accused of possessing suspected child sexual abuse material, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Police found thousands of suspected child sexual abuse images on electronic devices owned by Jack Richard Landon, according to prosecutors.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 9 to face six charges of possessing pornographic work of a minor under 14 years old. No lawyer is listed for Landon on the Minnesota courts website.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Rochester Police Department began investigating Landon after receiving an Internet Crimes Against Children tip from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension about a video file of suspected child sexual abuse material on Skype, a videoconferencing and messaging application.

An administrative subpoena submitted by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations found the Skype profile was connected to an email and physical address associated with Landon.

Police executed a search warrant at Landon's Rochester residence on July 26 where thousands of suspected files of child sexual abuse were found on seized electronics.

Landon initially told police that he used Skype and that while he looks at pornography, he had no memory of the video from the BCA tip. He later told law enforcement that he has a preference for young people.

Landon is charged for six images depicting children between 4 and 9 years old being sexually assaulted.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.