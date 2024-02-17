Rochester man accused of sexual contact with juvenile

Feb. 16—ROCHESTER — A 41-year-old Rochester man is facing two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Randy James Langworthy is accused of sexual contact with a juvenile male under the age of 14, between July 27, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2021, according to a complaint filed Friday in Olmsted County District Court.

A summons has been issued in the case, and Langworthy's first court appearance is scheduled for March 21 before District Judge Pamela King.

The complaint alleges the child told an adult woman on June 14, 2023, that Langworthy would touch him inappropriately. The woman claimed that the child said Langworthy instructed the child to watch pornographic videos, according to the complaint.

In a police interview, the child reportedly said Langworthy said he would touch the boy's younger sister, if not allowed to touch the boy, according to the court document.