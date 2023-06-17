Rochester man accused of soliciting child during sex crime sting

Jun. 16—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was released on his own recognizance following a Thursday, June, 16, 2023, hearing in Olmsted County District Court for charges related to sexually soliciting a child earlier this year.

Kyle Jo Werner, 52, is facing one count of soliciting someone he believed to be a child to engage in sexual conduct, engaging in electronic communication relating to sexual conduct with a child, distributing material that relates to sexual conduct to a child and soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, all felonies.

District Judge Christina Stevens ordered Werner to be released provided he have no contact with any victims or anyone under 18 years old.

According to the criminal complaint:

A detective with the Rochester Police Department was notified on June 1, 2023, by a detective in the Coral Springs Police Department in Florida that the Florida officer had been conducting an undercover operation relating to the online solicitation of a minor.

Werner was identified as the person who was talking to the undercover police officer he believed to be a teenage girl.

Werner began the conversation on May 18, his birthday, on the application Paltalk, which allows for video, text and voice chats.

The undercover officer told Werner that the officer was a 14-year-old girl before Werner began asking several questions about the girl's appearance and hobbies.

The conversation moved to text messages where Werner called the girl "cute."

The next day, Werner asked the person he believed to be a minor to perform sexual acts while he performed sexual acts.

Werner eventually asked the undercover officer if they were 14 or 13 years old and the officer replied that they were really 13 years old.

"Werner says it is fine and that he would still talk to her if she was 12," part of the complaint reads. "Werner asks the (officer) to be his girlfriend, the (officer) asks how that would work and the subject is dropped after a couple of messages."

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.