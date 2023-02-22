Rochester man accused of stabbing another over drug debt

Feb. 21—Rochester — A 28-year-old Rochester man is accused of stabbing another man during a July 2022 altercation over a drug debt, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Bernard Gaines, Jr. is charged with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He's scheduled to appear in court March 28, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

Gaines stabbed a man around 6 p.m. July 20, 2022, after the pair got into a physical fight over money that was owed to Gaines.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department spoke to the man while he was in the emergency department at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. The man had significant scarring from the incident and was not able to walk properly. The debt was for drugs and money that he borrowed from Gaines.

Gaines told officers that he went to the man's home to collect a $200 debt and they got into a fight. He denied stabbing the man.