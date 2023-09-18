Rochester man accused of stabbing woman he did not know

Sep. 18—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man is accused of stabbing a woman in southeast Rochester on Friday night, Sept. 15.

The Rochester Police Department was dispatched around 6:15 p.m. Friday to the area of 16th Avenue SE and 8 1/2 Street SE for a reported stabbing.

According to Amanda Grayson, crime prevention and communications coordinator for RPD, the suspect called 911 to report the stabbing and walked toward Cub Foods.

Officers located the suspect, identified as Abdulkadir Ali, 26 of Rochester, outside the store. He told officers that he has "schizophrenia and had been planning to stab or run someone over with a car for months." He admitted to stabbing the woman and said he did not know her. Officers located a knife on the ground and Ali said it was his.

Police located a 25-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

Ali is being referred for felony second degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The woman was transported to the hospital but did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, Grayson said.