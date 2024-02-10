Rochester man acquitted of attempted murder, assault charges

Feb. 9—ROCHESTER — A Rochester man accused of stabbing a woman he did not know in southeast Rochester last year was found not guilty of the crime late last month.

Abdulkadir Ali, 26 of Rochester, was acquitted of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charges on Jan. 31. Judge Christina Stevens found Ali not guilty by reason of mental illness, according to a court document in the case. Stevens ruled that Ali should remain civilly committed.

The court-appointed doctor who examined Ali noted Ali's diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder and determined Ali was not taking medications as prescribed before the Sept. 15, 2023 incident. Ali was accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in the area of 16th Avenue and 8 1/2 Street Southeast.