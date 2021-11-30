Rochester man allegedly held scissors to 4-year-old's throat, charged with assault

Nov. 30—A Rochester man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly held a pair of scissors to a 4-year-old's throat and left a "superficial scratch" on the child's neck.

A woman in the 500 block of 18th Street Southeast called police about 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, screaming that a man identified as 26-year-old Brody Robert Weinmann, was holding scissors to the neck of her 4-year-old daughter.

"The police dispatcher heard screaming, pounding, and a crying baby in the background," the criminal complaint states.

The first officer on scene learned that the woman had barricaded herself and her children in a bedroom and that Weinmann's location was unknown. Police had planned to pull the woman and her children out of the home through a window.

Weinmann was found naked in the backyard. Officers told him to lie down and were able to handcuff him. Officers helped him get up off the ground, but "once on his feet, Weinmann wrestled away, and the officers had to pull him to the ground again," the criminal complaint reads. While on the ground, he spit at the officers. They put a hood on his head, specially designed to allow him to breathe but to prevent him from spitting on people."

Inside the home, officers reportedly found a pair of scissors on the floor. When officers interviewed the woman, she said that the pair had been arguing earlier that day and that she saw Weinmann try to "drag" her infant out of the house and held the baby in a "reckless manner, with no regard for her safety," the criminal complaint reads.

The woman was able to get the baby away from Weinmann and attempted to hide in a bedroom with the two children, but Weinmann "burst into the room and grabbed" the 4-year-old.

Weinmann is charged in Olmsted County District Court with second-degree assault, attempted fourth-degree assault and endangerment of a child.