Rochester man arrested for alleged assault of Walmart employee

Jun. 10—A Rochester man could face a felony charge after a Walmart employee required stitches for an injury the man allegedly inflicted after he became upset that the store's customer service desk was not open.

Denard Ellis, 30, was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday on charges of felony third-degree assault, misdemeanor fifth-degree assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Official charges had not been filed in Olmsted County District Court as of Wednesday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Waseca man arrested after allegedly threatening Oronoco woman

Ellis allegedly assaulted a Walmart South employee on the evening of Sunday, June 6. A 53-year-old woman told police she was working when a man approached her about the customer service desk.

The woman said she told the man there was no one working at it and he reportedly became upset that he could not use it to cash a check and punched her in the side of the head, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The punch caused her to fall backwards into a clothing rack and then onto the ground, where she hit her head.

The woman received stitches for cuts on her face.