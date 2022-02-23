Rochester man arrested for allegedly exposing himself at gas station

Feb. 23—ROCHESTER — A 56-year-old man was arrested early Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, after he allegedly repeatedly exposed himself inside of a Rochester gas station.

Police were called just before 3 a.m. to the Holiday Gas Station on Fourth Street Southeast for a report of a man who had been pulling down his pants in front of customers and exposing his genital area, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The man reportedly also tried to take pictures of the store employees.

Officers made contact with the man, who had previously been trespassed from the store, and arrested him out of concern that he would continue to commit other crimes if he was not taken to jail, Moilanen said.

The man, identified as 56-year-old Roger Morehouse, made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, for two misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure as well as a single charge of trespassing. Judge Joseph Chase ordered Morehouse be released on conditions.

Morehouse pleaded not guilty to the charges and a possible trial date was scheduled for June.